John P. Witkop
John P. Witkop “Doc”, 93, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023 at Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid. Doc was born on Aug. 18, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, New York. He was the son of Helen C. A’Hearn and William E. Witkop. Doc served his country with honors in the United States Air Force. He moved from Saratoga Springs to the Miami area in 1952 where he met his wife, Edna.
John and Edna married Feb. 12, 1955 and raised their family in Hollywood, Florida. He worked for Thomas A. Edison Industries in the dictation division. In 1971, he started his own business, Witkop Office Machines, Inc.
While living in South Florida he was an avid offshore fisherman in the Atlantic, enjoying summer vacations in the Florida Keys. He enjoyed deer hunting in the Adirondack Mountains with family and in the Everglades and Alabama with friends. John also enjoyed playing a round of golf. And, he loved watching a good game on television.
For many years, he raised his family at the Mears Ranch teaching his children the country way of life and creating life-long friendships.
John had been a Lake Placid, Florida weekender since the early 1980s and became a permanent resident after retiring in 2001. He then became an avid freshwater fisherman living on Lake Francis. He owned a trailer at Neiberts’ Fish Camp for 15 years and enjoyed many friends and fishing on Arbuckle Creek and Lake Istokpoga.
He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. James when in Lake Placid and St. Catherine when living out at Neiberts’.
John joined the National American Legion and frequented the Placid Post 25 in Lake Placid. He loved going on pizza night with family and friends.
He loved to be with his family. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, fishing, hunting and having great conversations with them. He loved watching the great-grandchildren having fun in the lake. Anytime Doc could have a get-together with family and friends under the “tree of knowledge” was a favorite.
Doc is survived by his loving children, son, Terry (Colleen); daughter, Suzanne (Frank); four grandchildren, Terry Jr., Frank Jr. Kristin (Patrick) and Patrick (Emily); four great-grandchildren, Koa, Kason, Karlee and Emma; and family dog, Juliet.
A celebration of Doc’s life will be held under the “tree of knowledge” at a later time. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www. scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.