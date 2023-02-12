John P. Witkop

John P. Witkop “Doc”, 93, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2023 at Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid. Doc was born on Aug. 18, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, New York. He was the son of Helen C. A’Hearn and William E. Witkop. Doc served his country with honors in the United States Air Force. He moved from Saratoga Springs to the Miami area in 1952 where he met his wife, Edna.

