John R. Pahl
John R. Pahl, loving and loved husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, and of course, PaPa. What can be said about John? He was gentle, kind and straightforward. As John would say, “Just the Facts.”
John was born in Akron, Ohio to Ruth and John Pahl. John had two sisters, Madeline and Martha, both deceased.
Since John’s father was trying to get his pilot’s license during the 1930s, his family moved a lot from one airline to another, which instilled his love of flying and aircraft. The last airport was in Miami, Florida. Thank God his parents sent him to a little school called St. Mary’s in the Little River area.
History was made when John and Teresa met in the seventh grade. After many ups and downs, they married in 1953. God blessed them with three wonderful children, Gale Bucher, Michael Pahl (Valorie) and Kathy Noland (Ken), as well as seven grandchildren and their spouses, and six great-grandchildren.
Now to tell you about John’s life. He graduated from St. Mary’s, attended UM, and held many jobs along the way. He started his own business, “Sea Bee Construction” in the 1960s. He was in the Naval Reserve for six years and the Coast Guard Reserve for several more. He loved helping others, so after moving to Lake Placid, he volunteered at the local hospital in the emergency room for over 10 years, enjoying every minute of it.
He traveled and was blessed to be able to see many parts of the world. Though he will be dearly missed, his family and friends send him off to his Heavenly Father.
Celebration of Life will be after the Christmas/New Year’s holidays. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.