John Rowe
John “Rudy” Rowe, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 22, 1948, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the son of John and Pearl Rowe. He worked as a printer, and has been a resident of Sebring for 20 years, coming from Hollywood, Florida.
John enjoyed playing golf and loved going to the movies.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; daughter, Cathy Retterer (Jeff) of Sebring, Florida; brother, John Rowe (Linda) of Newberry, Florida, and several nieces. Surviving is also one grandchild, Logan Retterer. John was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Penny Miller.
