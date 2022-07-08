John S. Spencer
Nov. 30, 1930 – July 1, 2022
John Sievers Spencer died peacefully in Sarasota, Florida, on July 1, 2022. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 30, 1930. He grew up in New Albany, Indiana where he hunted and fished in the Ohio River Valley. As a teenager, he worked for the L&N Railroad. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950, serving in the infantry as a tank gunner.
After leaving the Army, he received his B.S. in civil engineering from Purdue University. He joined the engineering firm Sorrel & Mattis, and embarked upon a career in bridge design, as the interstate highway system reshaped America. In his early 30’s, he led the design of a bridge spanning the Ohio River. He later joined Indianapolis-based American Consulting Engineers, and spent decades with the company.
John Spencer was a skilled woodworker, an outdoorsman and a dedicated thistle sailor. He was a member of the Indianapolis Sailing Club, where he taught sailing to new recruits of all ages. He enjoyed competition and comradely with his fellow club members.
Following the passing of his wife of 51 years, Barbara, John moved to Sarasota, Florida where he lived at Lakehouse West retirement community. Into his 90’s, he walked and rode his bike daily in the nearby neighborhood and nature preserve.
He is survived by his daughter, Sondra Davis; his son, David (Sallie) Spencer; grandchildren, Lindsay Davis, Jackson (Allie) Spencer and Ben Spencer; sister, Anna Breeden; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Alden Spencer, Margie Beeler, Alice Krosky and Betty Wittinghill.
A graveside service to celebrate John’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 9, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid with Pastor Wayne Godwin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics of Indiana. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-4134,