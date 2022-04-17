John T. Barrett
John Thomas Barrett
It is with great sadness and heartbreak that the Barrett Family announces the passing of John Thomas Barrett, age 78, on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022. At the time of his passing, he was held tightly by his best friend, love of his life and wife of 43 years, Kathy. John was born on May 17, 1943 in Milford, Connecticut to John Patrick and Mary Mable (O’Brien) Barrett.
John is survived by his wife, Kathy; his “brother,” Paul Daniels of Orange, Connecticut; his daughters, Cindy Dutton and her husband, Bob, of Wauchula, Florida, and Dawn Summer of Cornelius, North Carolina; son, Phillip Retay of Lake Park, Florida; and son, Joshua Barrett of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Also surviving are his grandson Kalan Summer and his wife, Hope with his two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Kellsie of Cornelius, North Carolina; grandson Noel Summer and his wife, Kandice, with his four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Archer, Tanner and Mason of Huntersville, North Carolina; and grandson Jaden Barrett of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is also survived by many cousins and their families in Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as his dogs, Cora and Honey, and parrots, Rico and Sugar.
He is preceded in death by his mom, Mary; “parents,” Uncle Emerson and Aunt Florence Daniels, and son, Robbie Retay.
John loved being on the water, racing his Grand National Boats, fixing anything that moved and happened to break, and home remodeling. He had a special place in his heart for animals, especially those who needed forever homes. John was proud to serve in the U.S. Marines Reserves as a motor pool specialist. After retiring from Southern Bell, he became a business owner specializing in heavy equipment repairs.
Celebrations of Life will be held in Milford, Connecticut; Cornelius, North Carolina and Sebring, Florida at later dates. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to visit Wreaths Across America at: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ Place a Christmas wreath on a grave of a veteran in one of our National Cemeteries. Thank You.
