John T. Honeywell
John T. Honeywell, 67, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Dec. 19, 2020, at the AdventHealth Tampa Hospital.
John was born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Newark, New Jersey and was the son of Jean (Campbell) and Clyde Honeywell. John moved to Lake Placid in 1998 from New Jersey and went to work with the town of Lake Placid Police Department. While working with the Lake Placid Police Department, John had the opportunity to go to FBI Training Center in Quantico, Virginia where he graduated in the academy class 224. While there he also received a yellow brick, which represented his skills level for his age group.
After many years of service with the department, John retired with the rank of captain. He then started his own business in town the Rezultz Family Fitness. John was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid and the PBA. John enjoyed weight lifting and received many awards and trophies. John loved to be with this family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren.
John is survived by his loving wife, Lynne; children, Shannon Honeywell, Zachary T. Honeywell and Nicholas Bracco; eight grandchildren and a brother, Robert Honeywell.
A service to celebrate John’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 863-465-4134.