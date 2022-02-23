John T. Schofield
John T. Schofield, 78, of Beech Grove, Indiana, passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, along with Charlene, his loving wife of 59 years.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1943, in Gary, Indiana to the late Dale and Marie Schofield. John and his wife Charlene owned a Dog N Suds in Worthington, Indiana early in their marriage. In 1974, he took over Terry’s Barber Shop, now Beech Grove Barber Shop. John was passionate about serving the community of Beech Grove at his shop.
John was an accomplished water skier in his early years. He was an avid fisherman and loved taking his family and friends out to fish on the lakes of Indiana and Florida, where he and his wife spent the winter months. John Schofield was a complete outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting everything including ducks, turkeys, pigs, deer and mushrooms with many friends over the years. He trained and raced his dog, Sugar, in the sport of flyball. John loved Jesus and was a student of the Bible, belonging to Plainfield Christian Church. John also loved spending time with his family, and he was rich in friendships.
John was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Endsley. Survivors include his daughter, Marla (Thomas) Lott, and brothers, Don (Joyce), Robert (Alexa) and Mark (Darlene) Schofield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW in Beech Grove, Indiana; Plainfield Christian Church in Plainfield, Indiana or to Eastside Christian Church in Lake Placid, Florida. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Plainfield Christian Church, 800 Dan Jones Road, Plainfield, IN 46168, where friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be private in Union Cemetery in Martinsville, Indiana.
Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. A livestream link for the service will be added at a later date.