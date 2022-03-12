John W. Hill
John W. Hill, age 62, of Sebring, Florida passed away unexpectedly March 5, 2022 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. John was born Oct. 9, 1959 in Brattleboro, Vermont to Kenneth J. and Maureen (Rooney) Hill.
John was a chef at the Corning Country Club in Corning, New York where he met his wife, April L. Lewis. After they were married, they moved to Sebring in 1985, and he along with his partner, John Devany, bought The Depot restaurant in Avon Park and managed it until Saturday, March 5, 2022.
John was a devout Catholic, a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park where he was an usher for many years and also sat on the advisory council of the church. John loved baking and was famous for his chicken and dumplings and chocolate cake. The love of his life was his wife, April, and their two shih-tzus, Hank and Vinny. John loved life, fishing and golfing and especially Sunday mornings.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandson, Remington. He is survived by his loving wife, April; their son, Tray Hill (Victoria); grandson, Jordan; father, Kenneth J. Hill and his wife, Diane; brothers, Joe Hill (Linda), Jim Hill (Linda), and Jay Hill; and two sisters, Mary Herold (Jim) and Martha Hunt (Rodney).
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Avon Park, on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Father Ronnie Sison as Celebrant. Following the service, the family will greet friends in Grogan Hall. Inurnment will be at a later date at Saint Michael Cemetery in Brattleboro, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church Service Center, 198 Rowe St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.