John W. Norrell Jr., 76, of Sebring, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Friday, April 29, 2022, at AdventHealth Sebring. John was born on Oct. 1, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa and was the son of Llelvan Pearl (Carr) and John W. Norrell.
John served his country with honors in the United States Navy. After serving his country, John took that same passion and went to work as a firefighter with the St. Cloud Fire Department where he served his community. John has been a resident of Sebring for the past six years, moving here from St. Cloud, Minnesota after his retirement. John was of the Christian faith, a member of the VFW and Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed working around the house building things, tinkering, working on his guns and hunting trips. John loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
John is preceded in death by his daughters, Wendy and Holly. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; children, Crystal, Carrie, Dawn, Heather, Brad and Michael, many grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and a sister, Doris.
A service to celebrate John's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, with the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Further services will be held at a later date in Minnesota.