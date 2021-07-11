John W. Wagner
John William Wagner died June 26, 2021. His mind was sharp but his body just wore out at almost 98 years of age.
Originally from Pennsylvania, he made Florida his home for many years. His higher education included the College of William and Mary, Lebanon Valley College and a year of graduate work at the University of Texas. Accounting was his love and occupation.
He was a World War II veteran serving in the European Theater as a surgeon’s assistant.
John enjoyed time with his family to whom he provided unconditional love and support. Although a man of few words, those he spoke were full of wisdom and nonjudgmental. He never lost his temper and had a calm demeanor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Elizabeth Wagner, and children, Cathy, Brad and Mark. He was predeceased by his son, Charles.
He will be profoundly missed. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com