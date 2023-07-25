Jolene P. Bohanon
Jolene Peeples Bohanon, of Lake Placid, Fla., peacefully entered her heavenly home on Monday, July 16, 2023.
Daughter of the late Woodrow W. Peeples, Sr. and Virginia Hargrove Peeples, she was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Arcadia, Fla. A graduate of Lake Placid High School, where she was a majorette and drum major, she was a talented pianist, seamstress and artist who enjoyed crocheting. Family gatherings were a source of joy to Jolene as she enjoyed reminiscing about old times and creating new memories.
Jolene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Luther E. “Red” Bohanon; brother, Woodrow W. Peeples, Jr.; and daughter, Tommie L. Peoples.
Jolene is survived by her son, Jerry H. Peoples, Jr. along with her loving granddaughter and caregiver, Journee Christine Peoples. She also leaves behind grandsons, Jared Peoples, Kameron Powers, Edward Warren, and Tommy Peoples; and nieces and nephews, Vann Peeples, Woodrow Peeples, III, Austin Peeples, Ashley Massey, Brandon Lykes, Kyle Peeples and Derek Peeples. Jolene is also survived by a number of cousins that she loved dearly.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Gail Maulden and Jack Scarborough for their faithful friendship to Jolene throughout her lifetime. Their loyalty and support, especially in her later years, brought her great comfort.
A joyous celebration of Jolene’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at Placid Lakes Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Taylor celebrating.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.