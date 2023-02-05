Jordan M. Meeks
Jordan MacKenzie Meeks, age 33, of Maitland, Florida passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 in Maitland, Florida. He was born on Oct. 17, 1989 to David Michael Meeks and Denise Whitt Knudtson in Lake Wales, Florida.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 77F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 7:02 am
Jordan MacKenzie Meeks, age 33, of Maitland, Florida passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 in Maitland, Florida. He was born on Oct. 17, 1989 to David Michael Meeks and Denise Whitt Knudtson in Lake Wales, Florida.
He is a 2008 graduate of Sebring High School and earned his Bachelors in Information Technology from Seminole State College in 2014. Jordan has been a resident of Maitland, Florida since 2012 and worked as a technical support engineer in the IT industry. Jordan loved his cats, his friends, music, concerts, and movies – especially Star Wars.
Jordan is survived by his mother, Denise Whitt Knudtson; father, David Meeks; step-mother, Jeri Watson Meeks; step-father, Ron Knudtson; and siblings, Whitney Meeks, David Meeks Jr. (Kristi), Merry Meeks, Danielle Meeks, and Dillon Meeks; and his beloved fur babies, Banksy and Keanu.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Highlands County Humane Society, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring, FL 33876; the Heartland Cat Rescue & Adoption Center (https://heartlandcatrescue.org/donation/); the National Humane Society (https://www.nationalhumanesociety.org/donate); or the ASPCA (https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate?ms=wb_top_homepage-donate&initialms=wb_top_homepage-donate&pcode=WEBMEMBER&lpcode=WEBGUARD). A gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com