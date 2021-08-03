Jose F. Martinez
Jose Fernando Martinez, 75, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Ada Irma Martinez. They shared over 50 loving years of life together.
Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, he was the son of Jose Jesus Martinez and Altagracia Cordero. At the age of 16, Jose moved to New York City with his father and brothers in search of the American Dream. After owning several bodegas in the Bronx area, he became a piano stringer for Steinway Piano, Astoria, New York for over 30 years. An expert in his field, Jose worked on the piano that entered the White House during the Jimmy Carter Administration and appeared in many school textbooks on the subject.
Jose will be remembered for his smile, patience, love and caring personality. He enjoyed playing paddle ball in his early years in Van Cortlandt Park and in many city tournaments. He also loved playing dominoes and the company of his family.
Jose spent his retirement years in Sebring, Florida with his wife and was surrounded by close family. He loved living in the Sun n’ Lakes community and made many great friends during his years there.
He is survived by his wife, Ada Martinez; his sons, Robert (Jennifer), Tony (Yaniris) and Christopher (Raquel); his grandchildren, Diego, Taina, Ariana, Jolina, Mariano, Maximus, Valentina, Gabriel, and Viviana; his mother, Altagracia Cordero; his sister, Rosemary (Humberto) Almanzar; many cousins, nieces, nephews and many more family and friends. He is predeceased by his brothers, Jose Miguel “Chi-Chi” Martinez and Jose Guillermo “Bobby” Martinez; and his father, Jose Jesus “PiPi” Martinez.
Visitation will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 3-6 p.m. Jose will be flown to his son’s funeral home, Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, Middletown, New York, and will be buried at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Middletown, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in his honor to the National Kidney Foundation of Florida.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.