Josefa M. Lenhardt
Jan. 18, 1929 — Jan. 9, 2023
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Josefa Marta Lenhardt. Josefa was the loving wife of Arthur Lenhardt and the much-beloved mother of Carl, Arthur, Dawn and Sandy.
Born on Jan. 18, 1929, in Frydek-Mistek, Czechoslovakia, to Ferdinand Pachta and Cecilie Pachtova, Josefa fled to Argentina after the occupation by Nazi Germany and the subsequent takeover by pro-Soviet communists. Her family and country suffered greatly under the dictatorship. In Argentina, she met the love of her life, Arthur Lenhardt, to whom she was married for 64 years. Josefa was an avid bridge player and a master gardener who loved sitting on her back porch doing crossword puzzles or drinking tea with her dear friends Tom and Barbara.
Josefa is survived by her son, Arthur; daughters, Dawn and Sandy; grandchildren, Haley, Sarah and George; and cousin, Freddie.
Joza, her nickname to her friends, was extremely proud of being a naturalized citizen and deeply loved the American flag whose colors also adorn the flag of the Czech Republic. Joza packed a huge punch of energy in her small 5’2” frame. Her spunk and tenacity were boundless. A kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements were handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com