Joseph A. Dostie
Joseph Anthony Dostie, 95, of Sebring, Florida died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Winthrop, Maine and moved to Sebring in 1976 from Hollywood, Florida. He was a veteran in the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. Joseph was a former employee of Publix in Lake Placid. He enjoyed carpentry, wood carving, golf, arts and crafts and is a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
He is survived by his two daughters, Katherine D. Lupi of Davie, Florida and Denise Doering of Sebring; grandchildren, Michael Dostie and Danielle Brown; and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Emily and Avery Dostie, and Joseph Michael Brown.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.