Joseph A. Gibbons, Jr.
Joseph Arthur Gibbons Jr. of Sun ’N Lake in Sebring, Florida, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully in Baltimore County on June 7, 2022. Born on April 14, 1927, he was 95 years of age.
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 5:48 am
