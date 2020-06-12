Joseph B. Bryant
Joseph Biggs Bryant, 88, passed away on June 8, 2020. He was the 10th child of the late Edward Hall and Genia (Witten) Bryant.
He was born in Clarksville, Missouri on Aug. 29, 1931. Joseph resided in Highlands County for the past 37 years, formerly living in Fort Walton Beach. He was a member of Bible Fellowship Church. Joseph was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1950- 1976.
Joseph was a member of the Elks organization for 66 years. Beginning in 1954 in Moses Lake, Washington post 1930; Fort Walton Beach post 1795; 1984 at Lake Placid, Florida post 2661; 1985 at Sebring, Florida post 1529 to present.
He was Exalted Ruler three times and served as activity chairman numerous times. He was VP-FSEA from 1979-1980, DD Grand Lodge Association 1981, State Treasure-FSEA from 1985-2018 and a lifetime FSEA State Treasure Emeritus. He spent 17 years in the Sebring Elks Lodge as a manager and master chef, retiring to pastry chef. The Sebring Elks Lodge lakefront dining room is dedicated as the Joseph Bryant Dining Room.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Faye; children, Chrisnee Brock (Ronnie Jr.), Pamela Edge (Jeff) and Daniel Bryant; stepchildren, Lucinda Foster, Tammie Pollard (Pete), Susie Roth (Jim), Charles B. Luke (Pam), Daniel K. Luke (Devota), Christopher Luke Sr. (Lynda), Jeff Robinson and Rick Robinson (Patty); sister in-law, Jeanne Bryant; and brother in-law, David Neikirk.
Surviving are also 23 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tonya Faye Bryant; sisters, Florence Bryant Mitchell (Devoid), Ann Elizabeth Praul (George), Dorothy Manor (Murel), Julia Oblein (Alexander) and Mary Neikirk; brothers, Benjamin W. Bryant (Ruth), Jack D. Bryant (Virginia), Edward H. Bryant Jr. (Gertrude), Mett B. Bryant (Betty Jo), Billy J. Bryant and Paul A. Bryant (Mary); grandson, Christopher Luke Jr.; six sisters-in law and three brothers-in-law of Central Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
