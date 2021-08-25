Joseph D. Frohwitter
Joseph D. Frohwitter, 73, of Sebring, Florida passed from this life into eternal life on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Joe was born in Springfield, Illinois on May 22, 1948. He was raised by his late mother, Eleanor (Beaulieu) Frohwitter Maher, and his late stepfather, Caleb Maher. Joe was the oldest of six siblings.
Joe graduated from Mansfield High School (Massachusetts) in 1967 and joined the U.S. Navy. He served two tours in Vietnam in the Seabees Battalion, and after a three-year break in service returned to the surface Navy. Joe proudly served his country for a total of 23 years and in 1994 retired as a chief warrant officer. After retiring, he transitioned to the private sector as a quality assurance manager and earned his master’s degree in education from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
Upon his wife’s retirement, Joe and Pam moved to Sebring, Florida. “Joe Fro” as he was called by his friends, was an avid motorcyclist, H.A.M. radio operator, and woodworker. He was a generous man and had deep compassion for those around him.
The family Joe leaves behind includes his loving wife of 52 years, Pamela; his daughter, Leslie Bulger (Ronald), and his son, David (Susan); six grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Amanda, Nicholas, Nadine and Josephine; and six great-grandchildren, Emily, Alyssa, Braxton, Ryleigh, Addison and Sawyer. Also surviving are his five siblings, Cathie, Valorie, Mary Louise, Peter and Patrice.
A private funeral service will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia at a later date. Condolences can be expressed at compassionatecremationsflorida.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the National League of POW/MIA Families, at pow-miafamilies.org .