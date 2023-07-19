Joseph M. Albritton
Joseph Malcolm Albritton was called home to the Ole master on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Loxahatchee, Florida at the age of 52. He was the son of Monroe and Joy (Butler) Albritton.
Joseph worked as a truck driver for Bon Trucking, was of Christian faith and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joann of Lorida, Florida; mother, Joy Albritton of Sebring, Florida; sons, Joseph Albritton (Kristin) of Umatilla, Florida, J.P. Thrift of Sebring, Florida, and Griffin Schuler of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Samira Leach (Anthony) of Georgia, Ashley Albritton of Sebring, Florida, and Justine Albritton (Shawn) of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Ben Albritton (Katie) and Clint Albritton (Shannon); and sister, Tammy Albritton (Frank). Also surviving are 12 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life and a trucker’s last call will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Amvets Post 21, 623 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870. Please come as you are, semis (bobtail) and trucks are welcome to participate in this trucker’s last call. “HOG~DOG”, YOUR SHIFT IS OVER, WE GOT IT FROM HERE”.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.