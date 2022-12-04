Joseph M. Lynch
Joseph Matthew Lynch, 93, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 15, 1929, in Morristown, New Jersey, the son of Matthew and Nellie (Stanton) Lynch.
Joseph worked as a computer programmer, proudly served his country in the United States Army, attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and has been a resident of Sebring for 17 years, having come from Morristown, New Jersey. Joseph enjoyed sports, golf, working crossword puzzles and reading.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Janet; sons, Joseph Lynch (Elaine) of New Jersey and Brian Lynch (Melissa) of New Jersey; daughter, Karen Wurster of Vermont; and niece, Kathy Morgan. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Joseph Lynch II and Jenna Wurster (Jack). Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Renie and a sister, Eileen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com