Joseph R. Grecko
Joseph Robert Grecko of Sebring, Florida – beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle – passed away on June 5, 2023.
Joe was born April 5, 1931 to Joseph John Grecko and Elizabeth (Petrenchik) Grecko in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest of four siblings.
Joe served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and was a Korean War veteran. In 1952, he married Leah, the girl next-door and together they raised five children. He retired from Conrail Railroad in 1992 after 42 years as an accountant and subsequently moved to Sebring, Florida. He was an active member of his church, a Knights of Columbus member, a Cleveland Browns fan and a pro-wrestling enthusiast.
Joe recently celebrated the 53rd anniversary of his 39th birthday and in one more month would have celebrated his 71st wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Leah Grecko, of Sebring, Florida; son, Robert (Angela) Grecko of Delmont, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Patricia Grecko (wife of his late son, Timothy) of Monroeville, Pennsylvania; son, Christopher (Jennifer) Grecko of Clinton, Pennsylvania; daughter, Betsy (Jim) Peters of Locust Grove, Virginia; daughter, Sally (Darrell) Fink of Sebring, Florida; and sister, Shirley McWatty of Cleveland, Ohio. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Timothy Grecko, and his brothers, James Grecko and William Grecko.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida on July 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, Inc.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, Florida. 863-385-1546.