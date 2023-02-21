Joseph S. Picior
Joseph S. Picior, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Thursday evening, Feb. 16, 2023. He was a native of New York, born Aug. 1, 1966 in Long Island. Joe was the son of Joseph L. Picior and the late Barbara Picior.
Joe has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 12 years. He managed his father’s grape vineyard while overseeing the maintenance and harvesting of the grapes. He enjoyed fishing and radio control R/C.
Joe is survived by his sons, Joe G. Picior and Jesse G. Picior; and father, Joseph L. Picior. He was preceded in his death by his mother, Barbara, and brother, Roger.
In celebration of Joe’s life, a memorial service will be held at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.