Joseph V. Moscillo
Joseph V. Moscillo, 95, of Sebring, Florida passed away Jan. 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts moving to this area in 1996. He had worked in military research and development and had been a veteran of WWI serving in the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, Sebring Municipal Golf Association and American Legion Post 69.
He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Sirois and Laurel Horn, both of Sebring; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A prayer service was held Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Morris Funeral Chapel.