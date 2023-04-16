Joseph Viviano

Joseph Viviano, 92, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and is the son of Vito and Stefana (DeLisi) Viviano. Joe retired from MichCon Gas Co., retiring to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and later moving to Lake Placid, Florida. He was a member of American Legion Post 25, Elk Lodge 2669 and the Manistique Lakes Lions Club of Curtis.

