Joseph Viviano
Joseph Viviano, 92, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and is the son of Vito and Stefana (DeLisi) Viviano. Joe retired from MichCon Gas Co., retiring to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and later moving to Lake Placid, Florida. He was a member of American Legion Post 25, Elk Lodge 2669 and the Manistique Lakes Lions Club of Curtis.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Vonda Lee; his children, Paula (Jim) Ramelis, Joe W. Viviano, Judy (Pat) Vitucci and Larry Viviano, all from Michigan; and his stepchildren, Barb York, Kathy (Mike) Charbonneau and Susan Thomas (Jimmy), all from Michigan.
He was Papa to his grandchildren, Greg (Dawn) Deyak, Michael (Kelly) Ramelis, Mallory (Sean) Ramelis, Joe R. Viviano, Becky (David) Grapentin, Jason (Michelle) Ruth, Maria (Justin) Vitucci, Anna (Mark) Capwell, Angelina (Patrick) Villerot, Antonia (Robert) Boyd, Nathan Charbonneau, Marissa (Aaron) Kunzleman, Sarah (Isaac) Charbonneau, Earl Colmus III, Joshua Colmus, Jamie (Paul) Rozell and Jennifer York.
He was Papa Joe to his 18 great-grandchildren. He also leaves one sister, many nieces and nephews, and very good friends.
He was predeceased by his first wife of 38 years, Angie (Laslovich), his five siblings, and stepson, David York.
In keeping with Joseph’s wishes, the family will celebrate his life privately. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneral services.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, 863-465-4134.