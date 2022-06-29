Josephine A. Knowles
Josephine Aiken Knowles died Saturday evening, June 25, 2022. She was born in Mullins, South Carolina on May 23, 1935, the daughter of Joseph Aiken and Lisher Salters.
Josephine has been a Highlands County resident for the past 60 years. She worked hard for many years in the agriculture industry. As a younger woman, she worked the cotton fields and citrus groves, along with being a homemaker for her 10 children and husband. Josephine loved outdoor gardening and shopping, especially in the second-hand stores. She attended Glorious Community Holiness Church and carried her children alongside her.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, William Henderson Knowles in 2012. She is survived by her children, Sampson Armstrong, Gloria Leggett, Elizabeth Knowles, Joseph Knowles, Theresa Knowles, Salena Knowles, Rosina Knowles, Patricia Ward, Jeremiah Knowles, and Jacob Knowles. She leaves 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Saturday, July 2 from 10-11 a.m. at Glorious Community Holiness Church in Highway Park, with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Robinson will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Highway Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.