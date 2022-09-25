Joshua M. Sanborn
Joshua McKinley Sanborn, age 37, of Sebring, Florida passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Joshua was born July 19, 1985 in Naples, Florida. Joshua moved to Sebring in 2009 from Ellijay, Georgia, where he was a graduate of Gilmer County High School in 2003.
Joshua is survived by fiancé Chrissy Mazzochi; his three children, Lukas, Jacob and and Kinzie Sanborn, all of Sebring; his mother, Tracey Sanborn of Ellijay, Georgia; his sister and brother-in-law, Lara and Jeremy Morgan of Ellijay, Georgia; sister, Kari Sanborn and nephew, Jaxson Bacon of Ruskin, Florida, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joshua is proceeded in death by his father, Robert Sanborn, and his grandparents, William and Violet Cobb.
Joshua was currently employed by Alpha General Services of Sebring. He loved spending time with his fiancé, family and friends. He spent his evenings cleaning up after and walking his dog Mac. He was an avid FSU and Tampa Bay Bucs fan. He will be missed by all.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com