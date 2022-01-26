Jovenia G. Porter-Rose
Jovenia Gavick Porter-Rose, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Aug. 29, 1928 in Jadis Township, Minnesota to the late Helmer J. and Lizzie (Dahl) Gavick.
She worked as a nurse, was of the Christian faith, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2003, coming from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Jovenia enjoyed knitting and reading.
She is survived by her loving children, Robert, Linda, Scott, Susan, Ross, Angie and Terry Porter. Surviving are also eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jay Porter.
