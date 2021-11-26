Joy Ann Johnson, age 74, passed peacefully in her home on Nov. 23, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born Aug. 11, 1947 in Sebring, Florida to James and Bertha Musselwhite. She later married the love of her life, Grover Johnson, in November of 1982.
Joy was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Bertha. She is survived by her husband, Grover Johnson; her twin sister, JoAnn Mansfield; her children and their spouses, Steve and Rochelle Gentry, Scott and Jennifer Sharrett, David and Carrie Johnson, Clay and Tonya Colquitt, Russell Johnson, Jimmy and Kaycee Johnson.
Please join us for services at New Life Holiness Church at 109 Hallmark Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Flowers can be sent to New Life Holiness Church. Family and friends are welcome to attend. A graveside service will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825. Immediate family only.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.