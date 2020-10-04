Joy L. Sides
Joy Lee (Bouma) Sides passed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
A Jehovah Witness, she was born on March 13, 1938, in Universal, Pennsylvania, the only child of Louis and Marjorie (Kress) Bouma. She graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1956, Indiana State University in 1960 with a BS in Elementary Education. She married William H. Sides on Aug. 13, 1960. Joy was an elementary teacher in Penn Hills.
Joy, husband and daughter Sherry moved from Pittsburgh to Dearborn, Michigan in 1963. In 1968 Joy and family moved to Lake Placid, Florida to operate Sides Auto Supply. In 1973 she and husband founded the marine business, Boat Corral. She was employed as secretary and accountant. At times she served as a substitute teacher for Highlands County.
Her children are, Sheryl, William H. Jr. (deceased) and Gary Louis.
Joy was active in the Lake Placid Junior Women’s Club. She enjoyed cultivating houseplants, crossword puzzles, decorating and studying the Bible. Joy was a sweet, kind, loving and gentle wife, mother and friend of many.