Joy L. Sides
Joy Lee (Bouma) Sides, 82, passed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
She had been in declining health and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 several days before.
Joy was born on March 13, 1938, in Universal, Pennsylvania, the only child of Louis and Marjorie (Kress) Bouma. She graduated from Penn Hills High school in 1956 and Indiana State University in 1960 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She married William H. Sides on Aug. 13, 1960.
Joy, Bill and daughter Sherry moved from Pittsburgh to Dearborn, Michigan in 1964, where Bill worked as a mechanical engineer for Ford Motor Company. In 1968, Joy, Bill, Sherry and son Billy moved to Lake Placid, Florida. Gary was born in 1970. Joy and her husband moved to work in a family business, Sides Auto Supply, and later founded The Boat Corral, where she was employed as a secretary and accountant. She also worked as a substitute teacher for Highlands County.
Her children are Sheryl Lee Sides Vretta (George), William Henry Jr. (“Billy,” deceased) and Gary Louis Sides. Her grandchildren are Nicholas William Vretta and Julia Catherine Vretta, both of Tampa.
Joy was a Jehovah’s Witness. For years she was involved in the Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club and Lake Placid Yacht Club. Joy enjoyed cultivating houseplants, doing crossword puzzles, listening to music, decorating and studying the Bible. Joy and Bill had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Joy was a sweet, kind, loving and gentle wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all.
There will be no public service. The family will have a small ceremony at a later date.