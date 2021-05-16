Joy Running
Joy Running (ne: Campbell) passed away peacefully in her Dandridge, Tennessee home on Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Frances Campbell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Lyle Running. She will also be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Gary, Les, Mark and Matt Campbell. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Joanne Otterman, and her son, Todd Running, along with her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hopewell Congregation, especially Pastor Brad, for all the guidance and prayers. They would also like to thank Amedysis Hospice for their kindness and care.
There will be a celebration of life for Joy at Hopewell Church at 3:30 p.m. on May 23, 2021. Please send flowers or donations to Hopewell Church in lieu of flowers.