Joyce E. Reynolds
Joyce Eileen Reynolds, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, June 18, 2023. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on Dec. 16, 1930, daughter of Dorothy Heiser Seivertson and Ralph Seivertson.
She was married to her high school sweetheart, Harry Gordan Reynolds, in 1947. They had six children, Linda E. Reynolds, Patricia Ann Reynolds, Harry G. Reynolds Jr., Margaret F. Maxie, David J. Reynolds and James A. Reynolds. She was predeceased by her husband in 2012. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, who all adored her.
Faithful and devoted to her family, to know Joyce was to love Joyce. After retirement in Michigan, the couple moved to Cudjo Key, Florida where they enjoyed sailing and scuba diving. In 1997 they fell in love with Lake Placid, Florida. They were active members of Lake Placid church of Christ. Joyce continued her service in the church after Harry passed, tirelessly doing whatever needed done. She also served at Sebring church of Christ, loading up her van with surplus food and delivering to the needy.
Joyce is survived by three sisters, Lila Bottenhorn, Shirley Gratrix and Margaret Aiello, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed more than words can express.