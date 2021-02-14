Joyce Irvin
Joyce E. Irvin, 71, of Inverness, Florida, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 9, 2021. Joyce retired after more than 40 years as a waitress in 2006. She was a crossword master, loved to put together puzzles, visit family in Pennsylvania and was a fanatic of any game that could be downloaded on her phone, tablet or computer.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Ron Irvin; daughter, Brandy, wife of Daniel Prettyman of Papillion, Nebraska; stepdaughter, Kelly, wife of Mike Edwards of Safety Harbor; godson, Dominick Brogni; five grandchildren, Jorden, Daniel, Conner, Kaitlyn and Travis; older brother, Ronald Bitts, husband of Emma; as well as a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that were like family.
The family has entrusted Brewer & Sons with the arrangements. A Remembrance Reception for family and friends will be held at the Brewer & Sons Brooksville Chapel at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 2 p.m. both in person and online.