Joyce J. Gordon
Joyce J. (Smith) Gordon passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 15, 2022, in Avon Park, Florida at the age of 83 with her husband Carter at her side. She was born in National City, California on Aug. 19, 1938. She had since lived in many places, including St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, where she taught elementary school. She also taught and lived in Sudan Africa, where she met her husband Carter. They the moved to Florida and were married at the Circle in Sebring, Florida 35 years ago.
Joyce taught at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School in Sebring for 16 years before retiring in 2005. Joyce was very active in Rotary and Women’s Interwheel for many years. Joyce enjoyed working in her garden and reading. In her younger years she enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, hiking and square dancing.
In loving memory, she will be sorely missed by her husband, Carter T. Gordon; her daughter, Catherine Russell; sister, Rosalie Hyder; grandson, Dustin Stoneback; granddaughter, Katrina Wilkins; and great-grandsons, Owen and Colson Stoneback and Mason and Jack Wilkins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rotary Club of Highland County Education Fund. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com