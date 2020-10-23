Joyce M. Steele
Joyce Merrifield Steele, born in Clay Center, Kansas on March 28, 1925, and passed away peacefully Oct. 16, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
Predeceased by sisters, Judy Wade and Jane Sherwood; and nephew, Fred Wade.
Survived by son, Jay Steele; daughter, Paula (Steve) Bond; nieces, Alexandria (Jim) Hicks and Anne (Jim) Kelly; nephews, Chris (Marie) Wade, Monte (Diane) Wade, Matthew (Monica) Sherwood, Bruce (Sara) Sherwood, Wade (Vann) Sherwood and Todd Sherwood; grandsons, John (Cassie) Bond, Grady (Lisa) Bond Derek (Jane) Steele; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Allison, Kate and Will; and numerous other members of her extended family.
Joyce was a loving and devoted mother and was “Aunt Joyce” to everyone who knew her. No one ever met her who did not feel her warmth and enthusiasm for life. She always stayed in close touch with family and her cherished circle of friends.
Two of her fondest and proudest memories were being present in Times Square on VJ Day and her photograph appearing on the cover of Tom Brokaw’s book, “An Album of Memories.”
Special thanks to grandnephew and godson Wade Sullivan and grandniece Samantha Sullivan for the comfort and care they provided.
With gratitude and thanks to the staff and caregivers at The Fellowship Home at the Fairway and Compassionate Care Hospice.
