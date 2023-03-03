Joyce N. McMichael
Joyce Natalie Geister Olsen McMichael, daughter of Robert and Ila Wetmore Geister, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Feb. 28, 1936 in Elwell, Michigan. Joyce attended school in Belding, Michigan.
Joyce was a mother of four, Wesley, Keith, Jeff and Lynn Olsen; stepmother to five, Ronald, Michael, Daniel, Terri and Gerald McMichael; grandmother to 17, great-grandmother to 20, and great-great-grandmother to five children. She enjoyed quilting and admired glass work and antique glass.
Joyce is preceded in death by her sons, Keith Olsen and Ron McMichael; siblings, Carl Geister (Mildred), Beatrice Chrysler (Ted), Edith Thatcher (Vern), Harmon Geister (Wilma), Blanch, Richard Geister (Hilda), Henry Geister (Eleanor), Michael Geister (Bonnie), Robert Geister (Ruth), Betty Jean Geister, and Deloris (Steve).
Joyce is survived by her husband, Ronald Gilbert McMichael, married in 1969, and children, Wes Olsen, Jeff Olsen, Lynn Olsen, Mike McMichael, Danny McMichael, Gerald McMichael, and Terri Lynn McMichael.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced on the Stephenson-Nelson website.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.