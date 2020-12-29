Juana H. Gargan
Juana H. (Hernandez) Gargan, 76, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Daggett-Crandall Newcomb Home in Norton, Massachusetts.
She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Gargan, who passed away in Sebring, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020. They were married in 1971 and lived in Ashland before moving to Sebring, Florida in 2012. Mr. Gargan was a Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Ashland High School class of 1962. He was employed for many years at Snap-On Tools in Natick. Mrs. Gargan was retired in 2000 from BJ’s Wholesale Club in Natick where she was employed in accounts payable.
They are both survived by their children, Jo Ann (Benjamin) Gould of Hopedale, Massachusetts, Jodie Gargan and Michael Fonseca of Milford, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Adrianna Gould and Joshua Gould; and both of their siblings, James Gargan Jr. of Naples, Florida, Julian Hernandez, Mariando Hernandez, Elia Roy, Rosa Hernandez and Alicia Hernandez, all of San Antonio, Texas.
The funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford, MA 01757.