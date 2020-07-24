Juanita M. Alamo
Juanita M. Alamo, 75, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.
She was born June 17, 1945 in the Philippines to Vicente and Marcela (Ricarte) Montilla. She was a homemaker, member ofFilipino American International Seventh Day Adventist Church of Avon Park and has been a resident since 2011, coming from Virginia.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Miguel T. Alamo Jr. of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Marina Joy Magto and Marlyn Montilla, both of the Philippines; brother, Richard Montilla of the Philippines; and stepchildren, Merly Correces, Jean Peteros, Loida Soluta and Edwin Alamo.
A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Filipino American International Seventh Day Adventist Church of Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.