Judith A. Kirkpatrick
Judith Ann Kirkpatrick, 81, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at AdventHealth hospital in Sebring, Florida.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 3:36 am
She is survived by her beloved partner, Rick Benefiel; son, Jerry Ernst (Kirby); grandchildren, Kyle Ernst (Aricile) and Todd Ernst; great-grandson, Chase Ernst; and faithful companion, Tic Tac.
Judy was a member of Whispering Springs Baptist Church. Her life will be celebrated by friends. Judy will be missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com