Judith A. Swartz
Judith Ann (Goehler) Swartz, 80, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. Judith had lived in Sebring for the past 20 years, having spent 38 years in Norton, Ohio and 16 years in Doylestown, Ohio.
Judith worked as a secretary. She volunteered and donated to a great number of local charities in Barberton, Ohio and Sebring, Florida and also volunteered at the Seventh-Day Adventist churches. She loved animals very much, especially house cats. She crocheted many blankets for families, friends and babies at AdventHealth in Sebring, and enjoyed reading educational books. The book she loved to read most was the Bible.
She was predeceased by baby girl Goehler; son, Kevin James Goehler; mother and father, Ruth and Frank Klusty; and very dear friends, Claude and Mary Diehl, and Helen Burza of Barberton, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; sons, David Erwin Goehler and Gerald (Jerry) Lee Goehler; sister, Linda Louise Conn; cousins, Tim and Judy Wolf; niece, Diane Brown; nephew, Mark Conn; granddaughter, Sarah Crites; and two great-grandchildren, Donald and Emma Lynn; plus many more cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home in Barberton, Ohio, with burial following at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, Ohio.