Judith B. Greer
Judith B. Greer, 83, of 15811 SE 190th Avenue Rd, Weirsdale, FL, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at home.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 8:27 am
A native of Sebring, FL, Judith met and married Jimmy Charles, sharing the passion of basketball. Living abroad in England to start a family, she moved back to her Florida roots, settling in Orlando, FL to complete her family. After a time, she was forced to become a single parent of five that made her the strong, resilient woman she was.
A member of The Orange County Cruisers in the 1970s & 80s, she found her utmost passion for the love of the open road born to ride free! She also discovered another passion in the 70s that absorbed her love of pool in the APA League that formed many, many treasured friendships. She received numerous awards, trophies, and patches going National in the country many times. She played pool well into her late 70s until she could no longer. Her family and friends were her world and she did it her way.
SURVIVORS: sister, Gail Evelyn, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; her children, Tommy Allen, of Sebring, FL, Teresa “Lyle” (Clifford Wayne “Buddy”), of Seffner, FL, Karen Ann, of Ocala, FL, Johnny David (Lynnemarie “Lynne”), of Weirsdale, FL, and Amanda Sue, of Weirsdale, FL. Her legacy continues through 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; along with many first cousins, nieces and nephews.