Judith C. Flaherty
Judith C. Flaherty, age 82, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Sept. 9, 2023. She was born May 29, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. Judy attended college for several years in Winona, Minnesota and worked in the banking business in Park Forest, Illinois. She attended church at Our Lady of Grace in Avon Park.
Judy is the daughter of the late C. Bernard and Irene Jacobs. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; four children, Jay, Bloomfield Hills of Michigan, Janis, Bothell of Washington, Jerald of Sebring, Florida, and John of Buena Vista, Colorado, and three grandchildren, Erin, Ryan and Braden.
Service will be decided at a later date.