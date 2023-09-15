Judith C. Flaherty

Judith C. Flaherty

Judith C. Flaherty, age 82, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Sept. 9, 2023. She was born May 29, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. Judy attended college for several years in Winona, Minnesota and worked in the banking business in Park Forest, Illinois. She attended church at Our Lady of Grace in Avon Park.

Recommended for you