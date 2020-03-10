Judith F. Morris
Judith Franklin Morris, 73, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, March 6, 2020 at AdventHealth Sebring, Florida.
She was born in Miami, Florida, daughter of the late C.M. and Pansy Meeks Franklin. She moved to Orlando in 1946, was a graduate of Boone High School, class of 1964, and a former member of First Baptist Church Orlando. She and her husband, Terrill, owners of Morris Funeral Chapel, moved to Sebring in 1981.
Judy is a long time and faithful member of First Baptist Church Sebring where she had taken an active role in the children’s ministry. She was also on the building committee of the present sanctuary.
Judy is survived by her husband, Terrill; daughters, Amy E. (Allen), Melissa R. (Tim) and Julie A.; sisters, Kay Liles and Susan Sabo; grandchildren, James (Amber), Paul, Kayla and Matthew.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church Sebring, 200 E. Center St. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 with service at 11 a.m., all at First Baptist Church Sebring. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Orlando.
Memorials are requested to First Baptist Church Sanctuary Restoration in memory of Judy.
Arrangements are being handled by Beyers Funeral Home Leesburg and Morris Funeral Chapel Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.