Judith N. Greenley
Judith Noonon Greenley, 81, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
She was born July 13, 1938 in Flint, Michigan to Harold and Vivian Greenley. She has been a resident in Florida since 1971 coming from Grand Blanc, Michigan. Judith was a Deputy Clerk for 13 years. She had a strong Christian faith and did everything from owning a horse stable and giving lessons, to running restaurants and businesses, to writing books and cards.
She had many accomplishments. Judith also loved to read and watched Jeopardy faithfully. Most of all she loved her family and animals.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Kimmel (James) of Sebring and Dana Frost (Jack) of Goodrich, Michigan; sons, Ray Noonon (Deborah) of N. Ft. Myers, Florida and Kelly Noonon of Sebring, Florida; sister, Susan Commins of Michigan; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Rankin Elementary School, in care of Beth Graham, 9213 Graytrax Road, Grand Blanc, Michigan 48439.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.