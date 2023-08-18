Judith V. Henderson
Judith Virginia Lloyd Henderson, age 79, also known as “Peetie-Pie” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born on Jan. 1, 1944 in Marlowe, West Virginia. She passed away Aug. 10, 2023 surrounded by her loving children.
She was a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1992. She was a cosmetologist, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for 50 years and local member of the Avon Park SDA Church.
Judith was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Jesse (J.G.) Henderson Jr.; granddaughter, Melissa Froelich; her parents, O.W. Lloyd and Margarite LeMaster Lloyd, and her sister, Anita Wright. She is survived by her children, Karinda (Wernher) Maquera of Avon Park, Florida, Staci (Jim) Froelich of Laurel, Maryland and Joel (Teri) Henderson of Cleveland, Tennessee; her brother, Scott (Debbie) Lloyd of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and five grandchildren, Clarissa (Cale) Burkett, Nicholas (Rechelle) Maquera, Mark (Lisa) Froelich, Kaitlyn (Caitlin) Bushong and Emma Grace Henderson, and three great-grandchildren, Lucas Burkett, Oliver Maquera and Audrey Froelich.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a monetary donation to the worthy student fund at Walker Memorial Academy, 1525 W. Avon Blvd., Avon Park, FL 33825. Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com