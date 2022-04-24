Judy M. Mathew
Judy May Mathew, 76, of Sebring, Florida went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022. She passed away at Highlands Regional Medical Center, Sebring. Judy was born on June 2, 1946, in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Raymond and Martha May (Troxel) Mathew. She graduated from Wolcott High School in 1964, moving to Sebring in 1992. She was a very loving and caring sister, mother and she will be greatly missed by all.
Judy is survived by her son, Jason Mathew of Gainesville, Florida; brothers, Tom (Nancy) Mathew, Dale (Shirley) Mathew, Mackey (Deb) Mathew, Nickey Mathew, Eric (Monica) Mathew; sisters, Mary Poindexter, Karen Lynd, Sharon Reinhold, Vickey (Paul) Sietsma, Lesa (Bob) Soler and Kimmie Dee Deneen.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Reinhold residence, 4305 9th Tee Court in Sebring, Florida. Arrangements handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com