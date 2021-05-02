Judy T. Edgemon
Judy Tindall Edgemon, 78, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday afternoon, April 27, 2021, at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida. Judy was born on July 15, 1942, in Kissimmee, Florida and was the daughter of Helen (Harrelson) and Bill Tindall.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy; son, Kenny; and husband, Jack. Judy is survived by her son, Jack (Kathy) Edgemon of Lake Placid; daughter, Sonya (Mike) Smith of Lake Placid; sister, Sandra Johns of Sebring; and her long- time companion, Wayne Oliver. Judy has three grandchildren, Jack Edgemon III of Riverside, California, Michael Edgemon of Tampa, Florida and Ashby Edgemon of Lake Placid; also, a step-grandson, Caleb Smith of Mobile, Alabama; nieces, Cindy Lott, Lori Brinker, Nicole Tindall and nephews, John Lott, Mark Tindall and Billy Joe Tindall, and their families.
Judy retired and moved back to Lake Placid four years ago after living in St. Cloud for the past 20 years. Before retiring, she and her daughter Sonya owned and operated a home health care business in St. Cloud for 17 years. After moving back to Lake Placid, retirement did not sit well because Judy got bored and started dabbling in a crafting project called sublimation.
She could personalize anything from shirts, cups and mugs, slates and many other items. She loved making things for her friends and family, and she received so much joy from this. Judy loved to be with her family and her grandchildren were her heart. She was of the Baptist faith and had an alarm that went off every night at 8 p.m. for prayer time.
A service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Jess Page officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-4134.