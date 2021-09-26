Julia E. Rogers
Julia Erlene Rogers, age 81, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She was born Nov. 19, 1939 in Zellwood, Florida to Walter Curtis and Mamie Sue (Langford) Selph Sr.
She worked and retired from Sprint Telephone Company. She was a founder and faithful member of World Harvest and Restoration Ministries, and she spent much of her time studying the Bible and worshipping Jesus. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her talents included crocheting, sewing and cooking, and she enjoyed sharing her skills with others.
Erlene is survived by her children, Lynell Kendrick of Avon Park, Florida, LaRon Rogers (April) of Wauchula, Florida, and Binki Terrell (David) of Zolfo Springs, Florida; siblings, Louvenia Harden, Eloise Parker, Walter Curtis Selph Jr., and Donnie Selph (Frances); grandchildren, LaRon Rogers Jr., Alex Maloney (Derek), and Katie Rogers; great-grandchildren, Aiden Maloney and Madelyn Maloney. She is preceded in death by her husband, William H. “Buddy” Rogers, and siblings, Billy Ray Selph and Betty Joyce Joiner.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.