Julian Eddington II
Julian “Eddie” Eddington II, age 58, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, surrounded by his wife, children, father, siblings and nephews. He was born Feb. 2, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky to Julian E. and Donna Ziegler Eddington.
Eddie was a strong, hard-working man, someone who was loved by so many. He lived and breathed fishing, enjoying catching redfish and snook in Chokoloskee alongside his wife and family. “May the bait be plenty and the fish bite – Tight Lines.” He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Ziegler. He is survived by his father, Julian Eddington; his wife, Shalamon McConniel Eddington; daughter, Kacee Gordon (Cody); son, Edward J. Eddington (Tori); sister, Ann Yeager (Richard); brothers, Matthew (Kaley), Zachary (Brittany) and Brad (Rachel), and four grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 from 12-2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870. Phone 863-385-1546.