June C. Daum
June Chalmer Roberts Daum, 97, of Buttonwood Bay in Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. June was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Nov. 13, 1925, the daughter of Bessie (Warbutton) and Charles Danford Roberts.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley (Wes) Hughes Daum Sr. whom she wed March 20, 1946; son, Wesley Hughes (Butch) Daum Jr., and sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Hilligoss. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joan Daum; grandchildren, Daune Wesley (DW) Daum (Danielle) and Warren Todd Daum, and great-grandchildren, Laine A Daum, Lydia L Bolin (Jake), Kylie A. Fitzwater (Tanner), and Bradyn C. Daum.
June graduated from Howland High School in 1943. She went to work for Ohio Lamp in Warren, Ohio and later retired from Packard Electric-General Motors.
Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery in Niles, Ohio in late September.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida.